Clon band event takes a trip down memory lane

THE much-loved South of Ireland Band Championships was due to be held on July 3rd in Clonakilty, but unfortunately has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

However, after 41 years, organisers felt they couldn’t let the day pass without providing band music for all the people who for so many years have looked forward to the first Saturday in July for their band music ‘fix’.

So at 9.30am on the day, the public will have a unique opportunity to view and listen to the bands that have participated in the competition over the years – on the South of Ireland Bands Championships website.

This will follow the programme format of previous South of Ireland Band Championships where all of the bands are listed.

But instead of turning up at the appointed time in the community hall to listen to a particular band, viewers can just click on the band of choice, sit back and enjoy the experience.

‘It is hoped that this virtual band programme will go some way in acknowledging all the great band performances over the years and the huge community interest and support for this event and ensure that the 1st Saturday in Clonakilty in July will always be about great music and the friendship that it brings,’ said the organisers.

To view, see soibandchampionships.ie.