Clogheenmilcon Fen wins award

AN ecological project, where Cork City Council is working with the local community to create a visitor experience at a fen, has won a ‘Sustainable Environment and Biodiversity’ award from the Chambers of Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards.

A fen is a wetland system with a permanently high water level at, or just below, its surface.

As one of Ireland’s 512 fens, Clogheenmilcon Fen, just outside Blarney village, is a rare and significant habitat that requires careful management and conservation.

The 100 acre fen is home to over 100 bird, wildlife and plant species.

The project is aimed at preserving this unique alkaline wetland system while developing it as an amenity.

Cork City Council has worked with the local voluntary group Brand Blarney, with help from the Men’s Shed, to provide significant upgrades to picnic tables, benches and signage at the site.

An Ecological and Tourism Plan was also developed three years ago which recommended the design and costing of a looped boardwalk, amphitheatre, and dipping pond.

A platform, to support viewing of wildlife, is being constructed following the awarding of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Lord mayor of Cork Cllr Dan Boyle said: ‘The preservation of the natural beauty of our environment is of utmost importance to Cork City Council. We are seeking to create an engaging and educational experience for visitors through the enhancement of the bog’s accessibility and promotion of its ecological importance. The project is grounded in co-operation and partnership between the community and Cork City Council, including organisations such as Brand Blarney, Blarney and District Chamber of Commerce, Meitheal Bhlarna and Men’s Shed Blarney.’

The Chambers Ireland 2024 Excellence in Local Government Awards showcase and celebrate best practice in Irish local government.

This year, Chambers Ireland celebrated its 21st year of hosting the awards, recognising the outstanding achievements of Irish local authorities across 16 categories.

The event, which was held recently in association with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage and sponsored by Orsted, serves as a platform to spotlight the best of local government and their impact on communities and the economy.