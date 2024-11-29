Cllrs want to scrap pay parking in Bandon and ‘review’ it in Kinsale

COUNCILLORS have called for the scrapping of pay parking in Bandon once and for all as they claim it is not working and is not reaping the financial awards for Cork County Council.

At last week’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) proposed that they discontinue with pay parking in Bandon and review pay parking in Kinsale.

He said now is the opportune time as Council bosses will be preparing the 2025 budget next month.

‘Pay parking is a good earner for the Council in Kinsale but it’s not working in Bandon. I get more complaints from people in Bandon about this issue than anything else and it’s clearly an issue,’ said Cllr Coleman.

‘It’s time to bite the bullet as it’s been limping along and not contributing to Council finances. Once it goes in the budget we can’t change it then.’

He pointed out that other towns across West Cork including Clonakilty and Skibbereen enjoy free parking and that Bandon should be afforded the same. He did, however, insist that the two-hour parking limit remain in place.

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) supported the motion and said that if pay parking was removed it would assist the vitality of the town. She also said the issue of Ballymodan car park – where people park all day long – needs to be addressed. Cllr John Collins (Ind Ire) said it has been proven financially that pay parking in the town is not paying its way.

‘We were proved right and it hasn’t paid off,’ he said.

Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said the lack of car spaces is the biggest issue in the town which needs to be urgently addressed. He also said there needs to be a quick turnover of car park spaces close to businesses.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) agreed with the motion but also asked for a level playing field and asked if Kinsale could enjoy the same benefit that Bandon enjoys with half an hour free parking.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) stated that she has been against pay parking in Bandon from the outset and said it’s been ‘controversial’ and that it hasn’t worked.

‘Bandon isn’t a tourist town like Kinsale and it has suffered due to pay parking with people shopping elsewhere because there is free parking. We need to attract businesses and customers to the town,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘Pay parking in Bandon is not making money and it should be abolished. If things change down the line we can always go back to it.’

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony reiterated that pay parking keeps the traffic moving in the town and helps the turnover of car spaces.

She said she would take the councillors comments on board and will discuss the issue with the head of finance at budget time.