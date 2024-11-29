Cllr: West Cork would come first

FINE Gael Cork South West candidate Cllr Noel O’Donovan said he will put West Cork before the party if he is elected to the Dáil.

Cllr O’Donovan said Fine Gael has not had a West Cork representative at the table of power over the past five years, and said this is having an effect on bespoke indigenous businesses, and SMEs, as their issues are not sufficiently addressed by government policy.

‘The days of a select few agreeing a five-year programme for government, and backbenchers being rolled into a room to rubber-stamp a document they haven’t had time to read, are over. I will need assurances for West Cork before signing up to any programme,’ said Cllr O’Donovan.

‘I intend to work collaboratively with my colleagues in a solution focused mindset to deliver for West Cork, but I will be no pushover, and will be a thorn in the side of government ministers to ensure West Cork issues are prioritised.’

Cllr O’Donovan took aim at Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins and Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, saying that despite having two party leaders representing West Cork in Dáil Éireann ‘there is no value in protest politics for the people I represent.

‘We need solution-focused ideas to enhance our area and allow communities to thrive.’