Cllr Sean O’Donovan elected new chair of Bandon Kinsale

FIANNA Fáil Cllr Sean O’Donovan has been elected chair of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, following its agm at Bandon Library last week.

Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) proposed Cllr O’Donovan for the position, while Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) seconded the nomination.

Cllr O’Donovan, who takes over the chair from Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said he is looking forward to the year in office, ahead of the Local Elections next year. With members of his family present at the meeting, Cllr O’Donovan also paid tribute to Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) who has indicated that he will not contest the election next year.

Cllr Kevin Murphy was elected deputy chair after he was nominated by his colleague, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan and seconded by Cllr Coughlan.

In her outgoing speech, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan said it was a busy and interesting year. ‘I want to thank my fellow colleagues for the past year and while we had some challenges, the six of us worked well together,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

She also thanked all the Council staff in the municipal district as well as her family and her staff members at her restaurant Salvi’s Café in Kinsale.

Newly-elected chair, Cllr O’Donovan said she did a great job over the past 12 months and that it is difficult as she is self-employed.

Cllr Coughlan said Cllr O’Sullivan ‘grew into the role of chair as the year went on.’

‘Even when there was discord in Kinsale, you were gracious. You got abuse but you held your head high,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr John O’Sullivan said she had been impartial and fair at all meetings and while there were challenges, they also had good occasions.

‘You were able to come out from behind the screen and attend public events across the municipal district,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.