Cllr regrets his ‘oversights’ in claiming expenses on double

FIANNA Fáil Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy has been named in an RTÉ investigation programme about dubious expenses claims.

The programme Claims, Planes, and Automobiles referenced hundreds of councillors nationwide who failed to declare expenses, or claimed expenses on the double.

The programme alleged that Cllr Murphy claimed €630 from Cork County Council for a 736km round trip to attend a conference in Co Meath in April 2017, and that he submitted a claim for €558 to the Cork Education and Training Board for a round trip of 668km to attend the agm of IPB Insurance on the same day, plus €133.73 to cover the cost of an overnight stay.

Cllr Murphy did not respond to a request for a comment from The Southern Star but he did issue RTÉ with a statement in which he said he regretted ‘administrative errors and oversights’ in his claims.

Cllr Murphy told the national broadcaster that he had since reimbursed overpayments to both Cork County Council and the Cork Education and Training Board, of which he is chairman.