Climate funding for Kilmurry, Baltimore and Ballydehob

AN active retirement group in Kilmurry is one of three West Cork community projects to receive grants under the Climate Actions Work Community and Engagement fund.

This fund, administered by the Community Foundation Ireland, supports community groups in providing small to medium sized grants which support community awareness, community engagement and community activation.

The Kilmurry Active Retirement Association (KARA) has received €2,500 to help them increase environmental awareness among their membership and within their community, which potentially could lead to agreeing to compile an action plan.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Aidan Barry of KARA, which was established 10 years ago and boasts 82 members, said they applied for funding last autumn.

‘Like everybody else we are concerned about climate change and the environment,’ he said. ‘We do feel do that for our age group we need specific things that we can do,’ said Aidan.

‘We are looking at other alternatives and what we can do in our community to offset our carbon footprint. We will be looking at the various options over the coming year which will include talks by experts on energy, forestry and engineering.’

He said they hope to be in a position at the end of this season so that each individual will be better equipped to make decisions for themselves.

‘We want to be enabled to make choices that are relevant to our particular age group, a group that has a limited amount of time.’

Meanwhile, Baltimore Into the Future has also received €2,500 which will allow them to hold an effective and dynamic public event to launch their environment management plan, while Croí Glan Integrated Dance Company in Ballydehob has received €5,000 in grant funding for a new ambitious dance performance called Change.

This will be co-created through a series of workshops with people with disabilities focusing on building community awareness and stimulation knowledge exchange around climate resilience.