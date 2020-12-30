Climate activist Saoi in RTÉ documentary

AN 18-year-old environmental activist from Skibbereen is to feature in a documentary that will be shown on TV later this month.

Saoi O’Connor, (pictured), from Skibbereen, features in the programme, alongside Theo Cullen-Mouze from Achill Island and Beth Doherty from Balbriggan.

Brick Films produced the documentary called Growing Up at the End of the World especially for national broadcaster after following the efforts of three young climate activists over the last 18 months.

Saoi has been doing the School Strike for Climate for two years and marked her 100th week on December 4th.

It will be shown on RTÉ One at 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 30th.