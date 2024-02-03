Claims man fired shotgun near road workers

A MAN who, it is alleged, fired a shotgun close to construction workers on the Macroom bypass will have to appear before the Circuit Court to account for his actions.

Giving evidence at Macroom District Court Sgt Trish O’Sullivan said that on the morning of December 7th 2022 at 7:45am it is alleged that Daniel Twomey of Dunmarklun, Lissarda, Macroom fired a shotgun in a threatening manner in the vicinity of construction workers who were working on the new Macroom bypass.

Sgt O’Sullivan said that Mr Twomey discharged the shotgun while standing on his own property about 20 metres away from the construction workers.

She said that after firing the gun he shouted to the workers: ‘Leave now or I’ll shoot ye.’

Appearing in court Mr Twomey sought to have the charges struck out because the alleged offences took place more than six months ago.

Judge John King said that because the alleged offences were indictable, no time limit on prosecution applied so he could not strike them out. He added that as they were indictable, they could not be dealt with in the district court.

Judge King refused jurisdiction in the matter and ordered Mr Twomey to appear again before the court on March 20th to hear instructions from the DPP to bring the case to the circuit court.