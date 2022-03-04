News

City Hall vaccine centre to close from Monday

March 4th, 2022 3:10 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with staff prior to the opening of the City Hall vaccine centre in April of last year. (Photo: Gerard McCarthy)

THE vaccination centre at Cork City Hall will relocate to the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 PT68) from next Monday.

The final vaccinations in Cork City Hall will be administered this Sunday March 6th.

Cork City Hall vaccination centre opened on April 20th last year, and to date has administered 286,637 vaccines, including first, second and booster doses.

The centre had its highest number of vaccination on December 19th 2021 with 4,255 doses administered.

The new vaccination centre is operational and details of the vaccination clinics are available on the HSE website.

 

 

