City councillor Ken O'Flynn joins Michael Collins' Independent Ireland party

CORK South West TD Michael Collins' Independent Ireland party has announced another high-profile addition with Cork City Councillor Ken O'Flynn joining the ranks and planning to fight for a seat in the next general election.

Cllr O'Flynn, a former deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, has declared his candidacy for both local and general elections with the party. Cllr O'Flynn left Fianna Fáil in 2020 to become an independent councillor.

Cork North Central Cllr O'Flynn will takes on the role of Spokesperson for Urban Affairs with Independent Ireland.

'We are proud to add another strong, poll topping candidate to the Independent Ireland team, not only does he add many years of political experience and knowledge, Ken epitomises everything we look for in a candidate and team member,' said Deputy Collins.

Cllr O'Flynn highlighted his ongoing collaboration with Deputy Collins in facilitating busesto Belfast for cross-border treatment.

'Standing up for the people of Cork has always been my priority, and I believe that extending my candidacy to both local and national elections is a natural progression in my commitment to serving the community,' he said.