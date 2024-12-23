Circle K to offer free hot drinks to Irish Emergency Services on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve

In the spirit of giving back during the festive season, Circle K has today announced the continuation of its heartfelt tradition, providing complimentary hot drinks to all members of the Irish Emergency Services on the 25th and 31st of December at participating Circle K stores nationwide.

On these two days, employees of An Garda Síochána, Fire Service, RNLI, Coastguard and the National Health Service can avail of any hot drink of their choice for free.

Whether it’s a classic Americano, a milky Latte, a textured Flat White, or perhaps a deliciously comforting Hot Chocolate or cup of tea – it’s on Circle K.

In recent years, Circle K has committed to expressing gratitude to the Irish Emergency Services who safeguard our communities during a busy time of the year.

Specially developed to cater for the increasingly discerning Irish coffee drinker, Circle K Coffee is a delicious-tasting coffee blend, created by the retailer’s team of award-winning experts using 100% sustainable coffee beans.

Ciara Foxton, Managing Director at Circle K Ireland said; 'We are delighted to once again support be supporting Ireland’s Emergency Services this at Christmas.

'Like in previous years, we will offer those working in Emergency Services free hot drinks on the 25th and 31st of December. This small gesture is a token of our appreciation for the incredible work our Emergency Services provide to our communities nationwide, especially during the festive period. Their unwavering commitment to ensuring our safety deserves recognition and appreciation, especially during the holidays.'