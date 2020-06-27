Church leaders congratulate Martin on his election as Taoiseach

GOOD wishes have been pouring in for the Cork Fianna Fáil leader who was elected the 15th Taoiseach of Ireland at a Dáil session in the National Convention Centre in Dublin today.

Turner’s Cross native Mícheal Martin was elected to lead a government formed by his party, in coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Mr Martin, a former school teacher, who now lives in Ballinlough on the city’s southside, is a regular visitor to West Cork, where he holidays with his family at his second home in Courtmacsherry.

Cork South West FF Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan was in attendance in the Convention Centre to see his party leader elected to the position, and he tweeted that ‘history is made’ as the result of the vote was announced.

Also in attendance were the other two West Cork TDs, Deputy Holly Cairns (Social Democrats) and Ind Deputy Michael Collins.

Speaking during the nomination of the Taoiseach, Deputy Collins said he could not support the new government because he didn’t get the reasurrances he wanted about securing the future of Bantry General Hospital.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross, Bishop Paul Colton was among those sending good wishes to the new Taoiseach. ‘I have known Micheál Martin for many decades,’ he said. ‘We are the same age and attended UCC at the same time. Since 1999 when I was elected bishop we have worked together in the public forum and in relation to matters of common interest. Like his fellow Teachtaí Dála and senators in Cork he has been supportive of the work of the Church of Ireland community in key areas such as education, social work, sport, youth work and healthcare; notably Saint Luke’s Home in Cork. I wish him well.’

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Cork and Ross, Bishop Fintan Gavin, also wished Deputy Martin well in his new role. ‘His election as Taoiseach will be a source of special pride to his native parish of Turner’s Cross, to the Presentation school communities of Bunscoil Chríost Rí, Coláiste Chríost Rí and to the sporting community of Nemo Rangers. Cork people and communities are resilient and creative in facing life’s difficulties. This is also a community of proud family traditions and enduring values of faith and service. We pull together in a spirit of ‘ní neart go cur le chéile’!’ he said.

‘Micheál Martin assumes the office of Taoiseach at a time of immense challenges for our country along with many existing issues as we work towards a fairer society for all. As the second Cork-born Taoiseach, Micheál Martin follows in the footsteps of the late Jack Lynch who brought great distinction to Cork and to our country,’ he added.

Meanwhile, Macroom-based Fine Gael TD Michael Creed was not re-appointed to the role of Minister of Agriculture, as Offaly-based Fianna Fáil Deputy Barry Cowen was appointed his successor. Deputy Cowen is a brother of former Taoiseach Barry Cowen.

• See this week's Southern Star for full coverage of Micheal Martin's election as Taoiseach, on sale online and in shops on Thursday.