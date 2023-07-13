Church gardens reopen as public space in Castletownbere centre

BY HELEN RIDDELL

THE first phase of a major redevelopment of the former St Peter’s Church in Castletownbere as a community space was opened recently by county mayor Danny Collins.

The gardens surrounding the church have been landscaped and developed as a green space, with accessible pathways and seating areas for all to use.

In 2018 the Castletownbere Development Association (CDA) acquired St Peter’s Church in Castletownbere, a disused Church of Ireland building dating back to 1841, with a view to developing it as a community centre and green. The church’s custodian, Rev Paul Willoughby, sold the building to CDA at a reduced rate on the agreement it be used as a community space for the town.

An anonymous local donor came forward and offered to purchase the premises for the CDA.

Dorothy Brophy, a member of the CDA outlined how the group received Leader funding of €15,000 to undertake a feasibility study on the church.

Further funding of €103,000 was obtained from Cork County Council towards clearing rock and landscaping the site, removing a concrete wall on the south side of the site and replacing it with a traditional stone wall.

The National Transport Authority also provided €45,000 to increase and improve accessibility and drainage throughout the grounds.

The space contains murals created by students of Beara Community School with the support of Beara West Family Resource Centre and local artist Brian O’Sullivan.

The green space area is available for all to sit and relax, and Dorothy says it will be available to local community groups to host outdoor events and will also be used to host events during the upcoming Castletownbere Festival of the Sea.

The CDA is working on the next stage of the redevelopment which will see the building re-roofed and restored as a community area.