Christmas ‘bonus’ shines a light on three local charities

THREE West Cork charities received an added boost recently after a Christmas Lights display held in Dunmanway last year raised an impressive €7,550.25 for them.

Year after year – six years in fact – Chrissie and Michael O’Mahony host their dazzling display in the front garden of their home in Kilbarry West and last Christmas was no different as families flocked to see the 240 light displays.

The couple – who have raised over €25,000 for West Cork charities over the past six years – said that the hard work that goes into erecting and maintaining such a display is worth it when they see the wonder and joy expressed by the children who come to their home.

‘The funds raised were divided between Co-Action Dunmanway, West Cork Ambulance Services and the Friends of Bantry Hospital and the support and encouragement that we both received from all over West Cork has been phenomenal and we are very grateful,’ said Chrissie.

The presentation of the three cheques to the charities took place recently in the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway, where a night of music and dancing was enjoyed by many supporters, who were al glad to be back dancing after the lockdown over the past two years. Music on the night was provided by Finbarr, Chloe and Emma Dennehy and special guests.

Chrissie and Michael were delighted to present a cheque to CoAction Dunmanway for €2,550.25, as well as a cheque of €3,000 to the Friends of Bantry Hospital.

They also donated small pocket lights for every paramedic in the West Cork area to the value of €1,500.

Speaking at the presentation on behalf of CoAction Dunmanway, Reggie Chambers paid tribute to the Chrissie, Michael and all their team of helpers and said this type of fundraising was invaluable for them and allowed the organisation to continue the work it does in the area to enhance the lives of its clients.

Cllr Declan Hurley, who spoke on behalf of Bantry General Hospital said the money raised will be used to part fund a new machine, which will be used for patient care and comfort when recovering from operations.

Garry Minihane said that he and his fellow paramedic colleagues were delighted with the lights and many have already used them while attending casualties around West Cork and beyond.