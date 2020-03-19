Chill out at the Fastnet Film Festival

AN extraordinary immersive exhibition will take place in Antarctic conditions at the Fastnet Film Festival on both Friday and Saturday May 22nd and 23rd next.

Visitors to the exhibition by Nicholas Romeril will experience virtual reality films, a documentary film, expedition paintings and sketchbooks, penguin sculpture and the associated fragrances of the Antarctic in a cold temperature room.

In January 2018, Nicholas Romeril travelled to Antarctica aboard HMS ‘Protector,’ as artist-in-residence for the Friends of the Scott Polar Research Institute. During the six-week expedition, he travelled to 15 special interest sites, covering over 3,500 miles.

He produced more than 200 drawings and paintings, a diary of the journey and a number of virtual reality films. A small number of these works went on display at Bonham’s, London, in the summer 2018 as part of ‘Polar Encounters”, an exhibition by the Friends of the Scott Polar Research Institute displaying 200 years of contemporary and historical Polar Art.

Nick will also give a 30-minute power point presentation each day, illustrating the journey, his working method and his feelings for the expedition.