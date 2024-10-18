Child development service celebrates six years

A CHILD development service celebrating six years operating in West Cork has now dealt with over 1,000 children and their families in the region.

Sensational Kids Child Development Centre in Clonakilty opened in September 2018. The centre has supported 1,066 children, offering life-changing therapeutic services to help them achieve their full potential.

Sensational Kids Clonakilty offers a range of services, including occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, play therapy, and educational psychology. The supports aim to help children overcome challenges and thrive in their development.

Sensational Kids provides early intervention to children with autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, Down syndrome, sensory processing differences, and developmental delays. By identifying and addressing developmental differences early on, Sensational Kids aims to ensure children have the best chance to succeed in every aspect of life.

‘Celebrating six years in Clonakilty is a tremendous milestone,’ said founder and chief executive Karen Leigh.

‘We are honoured to have had a positive impact on children and their families in West Cork,’ she added.

‘With waiting lists for essential therapies growing, we are committed to ensuring that children can access timely, affordable services that meet their needs and help them flourish.’

Sensational Kids has worked with 10,000 children across Ireland, and estimates it has saved families over €3m in therapy fees.

‘With over 80,000 children on waiting lists for therapies such as speech and occupational therapy, Sensational Kids offers families an alternative, bridging the gap between public and private services.’

Sensational Kids is a social enterprise and charity founded in 2007, dedicated to providing affordable and accessible developmental assessments and therapies to children and adolescents with additional needs. The organisation also operates in Kildare, Mayo, and Monaghan.