Charity cycle boosts clubs and schools in the area

THE Tour de Beara Cycle, which is completely not for profit, has been run by a local committee from Glengarriff and Adrigole for the last five years and has raised over €400,000 for beneficiaries in West Cork.

The organisations to benefit from the proceeds of the most recent cycle, amounting to €115,000, were Glengarriff National School, Trafrask National School, Adrigole National School, Castletownbere National School, Bere Island National School, Cahermore National School, Urhan National School, Eyeries National School, Lauragh National School, Tousist National School, Bonane National School, St Brendan’s National School, Derrycreha National School, Bantry Basketball Club, Bantry Rugby Football Club, Bantry Rowing Club, Bantry Golf Club, Bantry Bay Rovers/Kilgobin Rovers, Glengarriff Golf Club, Glengarriff Golf Club Juvenile, Glengarriff Hall, Glengarriff GAA, Glengarriff Tourist Development Association, Glengarriff Field Committee, Adrigole GAA, Glengarriff Graveyard Committee, West Cork Cycling Club, Caha Centre, Castletownbere Day Care Centre, Keith Hegarty Fund, Beara Bord na nOg GAA, Castletownbere underage GAA, Caha Óg GAA, Urhan GAA, Adrigole Youth Club, Lehanemore Development Association, Garnish GAA, Tousist GAA, West Cork Rapid Response, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Cancer Connect.

Registration for the 2025 cycle, which is always held on the second Saturday in September, will open early in the new year and early registration is strongly advised. Visit www.tourdebeara.ie for further information.