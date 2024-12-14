Charity calendar captures natural beauty

THE beauty of nature is captured in a charity calendar launched by the National Learning Network in Bantry to support Grow Mental Health.

The calendar celebrates the creativity and passion of the horticultural student group at the National Learning Network. The student-led project celebrates the beauty and symbolism of birth flowers while raising funds to support Grow Mental Health.

Grow Mental Health helps people to face mental health challenges and life struggles.

The horticultural students combined their love for plants with artistic vision to make a positive impact. Each month features stunning illustrations and symbolism associated with them from January’s delicate carnation to December’s vibrant narcissus.

Every detail, from the design to the flower research, was completed by the horticultural students and proceeds from the calendar sales will directly benefit Grow Mental Health.

The calendar is priced at €10 and is available for purchase from retail outlets in Bantry and surrounds, or directly from National Learning Network, Bantry. Contact 087-6023183 for further details.