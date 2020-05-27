Chance to win a place on West Cork Literary Fest online workshop

WRITERS residing in Munster have a chance to win a place on the West Cork Literary Festival's online workshop, 'Novel with Paul McVeigh' by entering the 2020 JG Farrell Fiction Award.

The award is for the best opening chapter of a novel-in-progess and the winner will get a place on the workshop, which was originally due to take place as part of the West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry. However, now that the festival has been cancelled due to Covid-19 plans are currently underway to move the workshop online.

Applicants should submit the first chapter of their novel (max 3,000 words) via email to [email protected] with 'JG Farrell Award' in the subject line by the extended deadline of Friday June 5th. The chapter must be attached as a separate document and the writer’s name and address must be included in the main body of the email. Only one entry per person and late entries will not be accepted.

The award will be adjudicated by novelist Paul McVeigh, whose debut novel, The Good Son, won The Polari First Novel Prize and The McCrea Literary Award and was shortlisted for many others including the Prix du Roman Cezam in France. His work has been translated into seven languages.

West Cork Literary Festival would like to thank Richard Farrell for his continued sponsorship of this award, now in its eleventh year.

More information is available at www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie