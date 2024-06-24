Chance to walk or cycle the Camino for charity

CRITICAL, Ireland’s leading emergency medical response charity, is asking people in Cork to join them and Walk or cycle the Camino in September to raise vital funds.

The charity has a growing network of volunteers, including responders in Cork, who give up their time to respond to serious and life-threatening emergencies and illnesses in their local areas. CRITICAL will be holding an online information session this Wednesday June 26th at 7.30pm for those interested.

For more information visit criticalcharity.ie/camino or email [email protected]