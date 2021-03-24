Chance to make a moo-ve on West Calf island

AN island 4km off the West Cork coast has gone up for sale with plenty of redevelopment opportunities.

West Calf Island, the most westerly of the three Calf islands in Roaringwater Bay, has hit the market for an undisclosed sum. Up for grabs is the 62-acre island with several derelict farm and out houses.

The island is uninhabited and selling agents Private Islands say there is ‘good potential for redevelopment under the Cork County Development Plan.’

‘Current planning guidelines suggest that if some form of economic benefit can be offered to the local community, either by directly employing locals, or through improved tourism facilities, then redevelopment would be looked upon favourably. There is a freshwater lake traditionally used for livestock on the island so perhaps Alpacas might add the necessary spice.’

West Cork’s Horse Island sold last year for €5.5m, although it included luxury accommodation.