Celtic Ross Hotel – celebrating 25 years

We are #TeamCelticRoss. We are passionate. We are driven. We are local. We embrace training and learning. We crave innovation.

We are always smiling. And above all else we truly love what we do – working with each other and welcoming our guests far and wide.

We’re open for business!

The hotel is now fully open to non-residents and residents alike! So whether you’d like to come for breakfast, lunch, dinner, afternoon tea or just a cup of coffee or a drink at the bar, you’ll always be welcome.

A DATE FOR YOUR DIARY – We’ll be holding a 25th birthday celebration party day on June 19th with music, food and drinks so please put the date in your diary. More details to follow!

WHY NOT BOOK ONLINE?

To make a lunch or dinner reservation visit www.celticrosshotel.com

Blue-sky thinking

Good business decisions are all about clear thinking, focus and effective strategy. Sometimes the only way to concentrate on the business at hand is to take it out of the office. So we’ve created an environment to help you get the job done and that’s tailor-made to inspire creativity and innovation.

Great food

We are proud of our Kingfisher Bistro AA Rosette for Culinary Experience. We are delighted to support the West Cork chef Academy. And as summer approaches, we love CRAFT! The Celtic Ross Artisan Food Truck is a permanent fixture on our terrace. Vibrant street food with a West Cork twist, which is fun, colourful, tasty and ready to grab and go! Bring on the sunshine!

Unwind

We've got you covered with our bubble pool, steam room and sauna followed by an indulgent, tasty afternoon tea in our Tower Gallery. Maybe your looking for something more energetic?

Eddie and his Leisure Centre team will put you through your pace with our fully equipped gym, exercise classes and swimming lessons.

Or how about an invigorating dip in the Atlantic Ocean at the Warren Beach?

Family occasions

Time together has never been more important and not missing out on celebrating every single moment. Our family in the hotel look forward to welcoming you and your family for your special occasions. Let us take care of everything. It's what we do best.

Supporting local

OUR SPORTING COMMUNITY - We've had a huge passion for sport at the Hotel for the last 25 years. We're the sponsors of Carbery Rangers for 25 years. Since the day the hotel opened we've run the West Cork Sports Star Wards with our partners at The Southern Star and C103. In recent years we've been delighted to sponsor and support so much more sport through out West Cork in particular The South West Coastal Yawl Rowing Association (SWYCRA), the Surf 'n' Tar running race and the rowing community.

LOCAL FOOD PRODUCERS - The 'farm to fork' concept was practically invented in West Cork! Here at the Celtic Ross Hotel we champion that ethos of sustainability and quality across our range of dining options. We proudly feature over 35 local food producers on our menus and beverage lists, who deliver directly to our kitchen. We are honoured to engage with our local community through the West Cork Farming Awads and West Cork Farm Tour. We're also working hard on our Green agenda.

From everyone at the Celtic Ross Hotel, we look forward to serving you for the next 25 years