Celebrating a century of educational progress

SEVEN students from Kinsale Community School (KCS) had the unique opportunity last Thursday to attend the Marlborough Street campus of the Department of Education in Dublin, to mark 100 years since the establishment of the Department in 1924, under the Ministers and Secretaries Act.

This milestone event marked 100 years since the establishment of the Department, reflecting on a century of educational progress and the impact it has had on Irish society.

Representing the student body, the students from KCS and primary students from Navan Road, Dublin joined Minister for Education Norma Foley and other distinguished guests in celebrating this important moment in Irish history.

The event took place at Government Buildings, where the students engaged in a series of discussions and presentations that highlighted the evolution of education in Ireland, from its humble beginnings to the modern inclusive system we see today.

Throughout the day, students had the chance to hear from key figures in educations, including Minister for Education Norma Foley, who spoke passionately about the future of Irish education.

KCS students participated actively in the Q&A by posing two questions to the panel, which was chaired by Patrick Geoghegan. The centenary celebration offered the students a valuable opportunity to reflect on the role of education in their lives, while also gaining insight into the policies and developments that will guide Irish education in the years to come.

Their participation in this historic event was a proud moment for the school and a testament to KCS’s commitment to fostering leadership, inclusion and active citizenship.