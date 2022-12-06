Castletownbere RNLI assists trawler with mechanical failure

Castletownbere lifeboat launched at mid-day on Monday to got to the assistance of a fishing trawler that was drifting without power between Dinish Island and Bere Island.

A 30m fishing vessel raised the alarm when it experienced mechanical failure and requested immediate assistance.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat, Annette Hutton, was tasked and launched immediately under the command of Coxswain Dave Fenton with mechanic Marney O’Donoghue, and crew Sean Bawn O’Sullivan, Seamus Harrington and Carl Cronin.

The lifeboat was on scene within ten minutes where a local boat had attached a rope to the stricken vessel, while a local tugboat was on standby.

The lifeboat took the vessel under tow and proceeded towards Castletownbere Harbour. At the entrance of the harbour, a second rope was attached from the stern of the disabled vessel to the tugboat.

Once safely within the harbour, the vessel was berthed alongside the quay wall at Dinish Pier. The fishing boat skipper expressed his gratitude for the timely assistance of the lifeboat and local vessels.