Castletownbere RNLI assist vessel in danger of sinking

BY EIMEAR O'DWYER

THE CASTLETOWNBERE RNLI lifeboat was launched just before midnight last night (Sunday) to assist a vessel taking water north of Dursey Island, just off the Beara Peninsula.

The Valentia Coast Guard Marine Coordination Centre requested the launch of the lifeboat after fears arose that an 18-metre workboat was taking water and could sink.

The lifeboat was launched within minutes under the command of coxswain Marney O’Donoghue, mechanic Martin Cronin and crew John Paul Downey, Dave Fenton, Seamus Harrington, David O’Donovan and Sean Bawn O’Sullivan.

The lifeboat arrived to the scene at 12.40am and conditions were described as force 4 north-westerly winds and there was a 1-2 metre swell.

Thankfully, the two crew on board the vessel had located the source of the water leak and contained it using an onboard water pump. However, the lifeboat remained on standby in case assistance was required.

The RNLI crew then accompanied the vessel to Castletownbere and were back in the station and ready for service by 2.25am.

‘Thankfully, the crew aboard the vessel were able to resolve the difficulty themselves. However, they made the correct decision in calling the lifeboat as a precaution,’ said Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat launching authority, Felix O’Donoghue.