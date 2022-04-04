Carrigaline community in shock over Shane’s death

TRIBUTES have been paid to champion pitch and putt star Shane Murphy from Carrigaline, who was fatally stabbed at his home in the town in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

The 27-year-old, who was ranked Irish No 3 in pitch and putt, was Irish champion in 2016 in match play, as well Irish champion in stroke play in 2020.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the stabbing in Sean View Avenue in Carrigaline at approximately 3.30am and discovered Shane with serious stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shane’s dad, Weeshie, who is in his 70s, attended CUH with stab wounds. His injuries are described as serious but non-life threatening. It is understood that Shane suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, while trying to protect his elderly father.

Frank Dineen, who was his playing partner on the Cork pitch and putt team, said he knew Shane very well and said it was a horrendous tragedy, leading him and a friend to set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral costs.

‘It’s heart-breaking to even contemplate what may have happened. Everybody is devastated,’ said Frank. ‘John Walsh and myself set up the page to allow the pitch and putt community to help. It meant that it would be one less thing for the Murphy family to worry about.’ The fund reached over €11,000 within three hours and they decided to close it down, having reached that figure. ‘We’ve been inundated ever since with people from around the country wanting to help and do something. It’s been incredible,’ he said.

Pitch & Putt Ireland said it is both ‘horrified and saddened’ about Shane’s death. All Cork County Board pitch and putt events were cancelled last Sunday as a mark of respect to Shane, while funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

Shane’s brother, John Murphy Jr (42) was charged with his murder and appeared at Cork District Court No 1 earlier this week. He was also charged with the attempted murder of his father at their home at Seaview Avenue, Carrigaline, as well as two charges of producing a knife that was capable of inflicting serious injury.

He was remanded in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on April 4th by video link