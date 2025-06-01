Carrigaline carer named regional winner of national care awards

A CORK-based carer has been announced as a regional winner of the Comfort Keepers Carer of the Year Awards 2025.

Irene O’Neill received the award for her compassion and empathy, high standards in caring, and her passion for her work.

Attended by family, friends, and Comfort Keepers colleagues, Irene received her official award at a recent event held in Croke Park to celebrate the 2025 Regional Carer of the Year Winners. She was chosen as one of ten finalists from around the country.

Irene from Carrigaline has two adult children and she lives with her husband Pat and their puppy, Spencer.

Irene has been caring for almost 14 years, and she looked after her mother-in-law with dementia and her two young children at the same time.

Comfort Keepers Ireland is an award-winning homecare and support service that helps people stay living independently in their own homes and communities as safely as possible while maintaining connection, dignity, confidence, and joy.

Comfort Keepers has been operating for over 20 years and employs over 60 people at its hub in Cork.

Irene said she was honoured to receive the recognition for helping her Cork clients to stay in their own home and familiar surroundings for as long as possible.

‘I love getting up in the morning and going to work and being able to make a difference to my clients’ everyday living; seeing a client accepting help is a wonderful experience.

Caring is without a doubt the most rewarding job - it’s not always easy, but that’s what makes it so important.’