Carpenter who stole bus driver’s bag must pay

A 28-YEAR-old carpenter who stole a bus driver’s bag has been given an opportunity to pay compensation in the amount of €1,000.

James Herraghty (28) of 4, Sycamore Heights, Skibbereen, has also been given until December 12th to raise a further €1,000, which Judge James McNulty indicated will be needed to pay a fine for the theft charge.

In evidence for the prosecution at Skibbereen District Court, Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the bag, which was taken from the bus at Market Street on July 9th last, contained two sets of car keys, a house key, and cash, all of which was valued at €615.

‘When the bus arrived in Skibbereen, the passengers and driver got off,’ said Sgt Mulcahy. ‘The driver didn’t realise that Mr Herraghty was asleep on the bus when he went for his break.’

The investigating officer, Gda Karen O’Flynn, downloaded CCTV footage and she identified James Herraghty asleep on the bus.

The footage showed him alight from the bus only to return 20 minutes later and take the bus driver’s bag.

The sergeant said the accused, who has six previous convictions – none of which were for theft – was interviewed at Skibbereen Garda Station.

None of the items were recovered.

Solicitor defending Colette McCarthy said her client had come to court with €615 to reimburse the driver, but Judge McNulty suggested it was ‘a little light’ and he recommended rounding it up to €1,000.

The solicitor said her client had been working in Cork and fell asleep on the bus back to Skibbereen. She said he was admitting the offence but ‘doesn’t know why he did it.’

She said her client also informed her that he threw the bag over a wall after taking it and couldn’t recall where. JudgeMcNulty spoke about the inconvenience of having to replace house and car keys before adjourning the case for the payment of compensation.