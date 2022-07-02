Caring ‘Crosser’ and kind Kinsale raise for charity

CHURCH of Ireland congregations from Crosshaven and Kinsale have raised almost €1,300 for overseas development agency Christian Aid Ireland with a recent coffee morning and sale.

Organised by the Templebreedy rector, Rev Isobel Jackson with the support of her parishioners, the fundraiser was held outside Holy Trinity Church in Crosshaven in May following a joint service for the members of Holy Trinity and Nohoval Church near Kinsale.

The coffee morning was held to mark Christian Aid Week which this year focused on Zimbabwe. During the service, the charity’s Bandon-based church and community officer Andrew Coleman spoke about the agency’s work in the drought-affected east of the country where climate change is bringing drought, crop failure and hunger. In response, Christian Aid has enabled almost 30,000 people to earn a living despite declining rainfall, including by helping female farmers make the switch to growing drought-resistant plants such as hibiscus which can be sold to make herbal tea.

All the items offered for sale at the Crosshaven event were made or grown by the parishioners – cakes and jam, vegetables, herbs and pot plants, as well as craft items such as tea cosies.

Before Covid, the annual coffee morning was held in the rectory but Rev Isobel opted to hold it outside the church this year, under an open-sided marquee, to minimise the Covid risk and maximise attendance. Rev Isobel joked that the outdoor event had another benefit. ‘It was great not having to tidy my house before this year’s coffee morning!’ she said.

Rev Isobel, who spent eight years (1998-2006) doing mission work in Uganda with her husband and two small children, shares Christian Aid’s passion for bringing justice to the world’s poorest people.

Christian Aid Ireland chief executive Rosamond Bennett thanked her and paid tribute to the generosity of her parishioners. ‘Money raised for Christian Aid Week helps us reach even more people across the world facing extreme poverty, struggling with the impact of conflict and the consequences of the climate crisis.’