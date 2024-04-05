Careless driver in Union Hall fined

A 21-YEAR old man whose driving was called into question after the blow-out of one of his tyres was convicted at Skibbereen District Court of careless driving.

Court presenter Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge James McNulty that the accused Jerry O’Driscoll of Lackahane, Baltimore, had been involved in a single vehicle collision at Brade, Union Hall on February 8th, 2023.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client accepts that his driving was ‘less than what was required’ but she appealed for leniency on the basis that he is an apprentice heavy vehicle mechanic who needs his licence. She also informed the court that he has no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge McNulty imposed a €1,000 fine and an endorsement, but he said the conviction for careless driving would not carry a disqualification.