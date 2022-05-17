Carbery thanks its farmer shareholders for top prize

THE boss of Carbery Group, Jason Hawkins, dedicated the company’s Cork Company of the Year award to its farmer shareholders.

Cork Chamber announced Ballineen-based Carbery Group as the overall winner of the Cork Chamber Cork Company of the Year Awards 2022 at a ceremony in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last week.

Chief executive Jason Hawkins said: ‘We are truly both honoured and humbled to win this prestigious award. This award is an acknowledgement of the commitment and success of Carbery’s team, both in Cork and around the world.’

He added that Carbery’s origin was inspired by a vision to create a sustainable future for the farming communities of West Cork and has since led to the creation of an international food ingredients company, now operating in communities all around the world. ‘The growth of Carbery Group has been underpinned by the vision and support of our farmer shareholders, to whom this award also belongs,’ he added.

Paula Cogan, president of Cork Chamber said all their winners ‘are all highly deserving of this recognition and have displayed their ability to persist, adapt, innovate, and respond to ever-changing environments. Each is a player in what we know is an outstanding business culture in our city region and have set themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery.’

She added: ‘The fabric of our business community is truly built on vision and determination. As our world faces multiple crises, we all have a role to play. We must apply that vision and determination to all challenges as we work together to protect our communities, our environment and our futures. I congratulate each of our winners for the valuable contribution they are making to Cork, all the while helping to enhance Cork’s reputation as a great place for business.’