Carbery Macra is back and busy for the new term!

IT was my pleasure to be elected as the Carbery Macra public relations officer at the 74th agm in June. I look forward to sharing all things Macra in the Carbery region on this fortnightly column.

After a brief summer break, Macra is back with a new term and calendar of events.

Carbery Macra is also accepting entries for the Know your Ag quiz – this is a team of four quiz on all things agriculture on September 8th in the Leap Inn at 9pm. New or existing members can message Carbery Macra to join a team for the quiz.

Club question time – a general knowledge quiz – will take place in Ballinascarthy Hall on Friday September 15th. New members are most welcome.

There will be a Carbery Macra social night on Friday September 29th with details to follow.

Clonakilty Macra are hosting an evening of entertainment featuring their All-Ireland winning capers (light entertainment) show in St Mary’s Theatre Rossmore on September 30th to mark 75 years of Clonakilty Macra. Any past members with stories or memorabilia are encouraged to get in touch with [email protected].

Later on in the month, Carbery Macra will be taking entries for novice debating.

In other Carbery Macra news, congratulations to Fiona O’Leary of Bantry Macra who has been elected to the Rural Youth Europe Board. Recently, Ballinascarthy Macra member Kate O’Donovan was also elected as Cork County Macra secretary. Two fantastic achievements for the Carbery Macra region.

Keep an eye on Carbery Macra social media or email [email protected] if you would like to get involved.

Our committee for the upcoming term is: President: Carmel Cullinane; vice-president: Caitriona O’Donovan; chairperson: Colm O’Leary; secretary: Rachael Bateman; treasurer: Finnian Fitzgerald; vice-treasurer: Sarah Draper; radio officer: Laura Woods; public relations officer: Anne Barrett; rural youth representative: Fiona O’Leary; Young farmers development committee (YFDG): John Dullea, Paschal Coughlan and Aiesha Hurley; competitions committee: Kate O’Donovan, Adrian Buckley and Niall O’Leary; development committee: John O’Driscoll, Gillian Moore, Grace Dineen; sport committee: Sinead Harte, Christoper McCarthy; social committee: Katie Shanahan, Nikki Murray and Ciara O’Regan; IFA representatives: Christopher McCarthy and John O’Driscoll.