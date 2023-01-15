CAR OF THE WEEK: Jeep Compass is a solid family car

BY TRISH WHELAN

JEEP, which had been part of Chrysler, is now owned by Stellantis Group that also owns Peugeot, Opel, Citroen, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. My latest Jeep test drive was the Compass 4xe S plug-in hybrid.

The car retains the model’s muscular but refined lines and the solid design, including a seven-slot grille and rugged rear styling. My S version had a black roof, privacy glass, roof rails, LED headlights, sunroofs, 40/20/40 folding rear seats, air con, 8-way power adjustments on the driver’s seat and lumbar adjustment. A tall vehicle, you get a high driving position with good visibility.

The interior is quite airy with a large sunroof that allows light into the cabin. It’s spacious up front but somewhat tighter in the rear, suitable only for three adults on a short journey, or two adults (and a child) to travel in comfort. But they enjoy good head- and leg-room. The cabin boasts nice quality materials and finishes and comfy seating. Leather upholstery adds a nice touch and is easy to wipe clean.

I liked the whole sweep of the dash and the use of silver patterned trim. Screens include a 7-inch instrument panel that provides all the relevant hybrid stuff as well as your speed and the remaining range for both petrol and EV. The UConnect interactive system with an 8.4-inch high definition touchscreen allows access to functions through the steering wheel controls as well as by touch and voice controls. Below the central screen are temperature up and down arrow controls and a knob for the fan.

Drive operating modes include a hybrid button, an electric one and an e-Save button on the lower row of controls. Activating the hybrid mode optimises fuel consumption. An e-Coasting system allows you charge the battery while driving, allowing charge to be saved for use in urban areas driving quietly. The car comes with charging cables that allow you plug it into a domestic socket.

A full charge with a home Wallbox will take 240 minutes. A Mode 3 cable for public charging stations is an optional extra. The 11.4 kWh battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000kms warranty. The warranty can be extended up to five years.

A ‘real’ 4x4, the Compass PHEV comes with 4WD Low, Downhill Descent, and 4WD Lock functions while the Select Terrain system includes Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto, and Sport driving modes. Jeep claim up to 70 state-of-the-art active and passive safety systems are installed in the car.

I found the Compass 4xe a good car to drive especially for family use. The steering is a tad light for me. If used as a family car, it would allow a bit of an adventure, taking in some rough terrain or a sandy beach, though I didn’t make enough use of its 4x4 system on this occasion. Maybe another time.

No slouch, it can do 0-100km/h in 7.4 seconds. Annual road tax is €140.

VERDICT

What I liked:

The flexibility of driving modes offering efficient fuel consumption.

Price:

From €43,995; Car as tested €54,995.