Car located off Crosshaven pier may belong to missing fisherman

By Olivia Kelleher

A CAR found submerged in the water in Crosshaven is believed to be linked to a young man who went missing in 2004.

The car found off Hugh Coveney Pier may belong to Barry Coughlan, 23, of Crosshaven who disappeared in May 2004.

Garda divers travelled to the scene in an effort to retrieve the vehicle.

Last seen outside the Moonduster Bar in Crosshaven between 1.30 and 2am on Saturday morning May 1st 2004, his car, a rust coloured Toyota Corolla, was parked nearby. The car was not accounted for after Barry disappeared without trace.

At the time of his disappearance, Barry was working as a fisherman. He should have been back in Castletownbere for work on May 2, 2004. His disappearance was completely out of character.

He was last seen wearing a navy hooded top with Old Navy logo on the front, blue wrangler jeans and blue runners with beige trim and the Skechers logo.

At the time of his disappearance ,he was described as being 6ft 1in tall, with black hair, blue eyes and a slim build.