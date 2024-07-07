Cape Clear’s Lavender Festival will be a feast for the senses

THE lavender farming community on Cape Clear Island will be celebrating their first-ever Lavender Festival from July 12th to 14th.

The inspirational idea to liberally plant lavender throughout the island literally took root in 2021.

The project has not only improved the attractiveness of what is already a most picturesque location, it has helped to create sustainable new businesses and boost biodiversity.

The project was the brainchild of two successful businessmen, Joe O’Driscoll and Mike Daly, both of whom have strong ancestral ties to the island.

Joe O’Driscoll is the former chairman and chief executive of The Lansmount Corporation in the US, while Mike Daly is the founder of the Clipper Logistics Group in the UK.

These successful entrepreneurs saw the opportunity for sustainable growth and development on the island based on its natural beauty.

The festivities will start on Friday July 12th with a lavender gin and lavender ale tasting session at Club Chléire.

Visitors can sample unique gins crafted by Cape Clear Distillery – Ireland’s first and only island distillery – as well as Cape Clear Lavender Ale made by the microbrewery West Cork Brewing Company.

The programme on Saturday offers an opportunity to visit a bustling farmers’ market that will showcase a wide array of lavender-based products, local produce, and artisanal goods.

Throughout the day, there will also be a series of workshops and talks that will focus on the cultivation, uses, and benefits of lavender.

Expert speakers will cover topics such as lavender farming techniques, the therapeutic properties of lavender, and creative ways to use lavender.

For those seeking a more immersive experience, guided walks and farm visits will provide an opportunity to explore the picturesque lavender plots of Cape Clear Island.

These tours, running from 11am to 4pm, will offer visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the island’s lavender farms, with insights from the farmers themselves.

Festival-goers can even participate in hands-on workshops, including lavender wreath-making and essential oil distillation, allowing them to create their own.

Another added bonus of this latest island endeavour is that the island’s beekeepers have reported a great new flavour to their honey.

It took time for the project, which was started in 2021, to percolate. At that time about 500 lavender plants were planted at various locations around the island, but a further 5,000 plants have been planted in the intervening period.

Now, Cape Clear Island can boast a self-sustaining crop of lavender because it requires only minimal maintenance.

With the Lavender Festival just around the corner, the planting of this aromatic plant clearly is a gift that keeps on giving.