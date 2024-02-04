Cannabis found in Clonakilty home

A CLONAKILTY man with 137 previous convictions has received his first for drug possession after gardaí searched his home. Denis Foley (52) of College Rd, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that at 10.55am on November 22nd 2022 Gda Grimes executed a search warrant at Mr Foley’s home.

‘During the course of the search, a small amount of cannabis valued at €10 was found. Following a voluntary caution memo, he admitted the drugs were for his own personal use,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard that he has 137 previous convictions, mainly for public order, none for drugs.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client, who has an issue with alcohol, co-operated fully with the gardaí.

‘It was a small amount of cannabis and he is on social welfare disability.’

Judge King adjourned the case to Bandon District Court on January 18th for Mr Foley to produce €250 in court.