Candlelight vigil for Aidan and Michael in Clonakilty

THE people of Clonakilty held a fitting candlelight vigil last weekend in memory of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, who were both brutally murdered in Sligo last week.

The event was held at Kennedy Gardens in Emmet Square on bank holiday Monday evening and was organised by members of the Clonakilty Mayoral Council and mayor of Clonakilty, Anthony McDermott. A minute’s silence was held in memory of the two men, as well as with the LGBTQ+ community, not just in West Cork, but around the country. Anthony McDermott told The Southern Star that they were delighted with the numbers – almost 70 – who turned up to pay their own respects to the murdered men.

‘These were two shocking murders and our thoughts and prayers are with both men’s families. Even after the marriage referendum, which is nearly seven years ago, we thought we had done our bit, but we are still not over the line when it comes to equality in our society,’ he said.

‘We should all be treated as equals and who are we to judge one another?’

Those who were in attendance also included local TDs Christopher O’Sullivan and Michael Collins, as well as Cllr Paul Hayes and local campaigner Evie Evans. They all spoke about the need for equality in society as well as their shock at the murders of the two men.

The Clonakilty vigil took place just hours after a vigil in Bishop Lucey Park in Cork city, which was attended by over 500 people. Speakers there also reassured attendees that support is out there for those who need it. Throughout the weekend people flocked to other organised vigils.

The funerals of both men took place on Monday, with Aidan Moffitt’s taking place in his native Roscommon, while Michael Snee’s took place in Sligo.

Yousef Palani (22) was charged last week with both murders as well as assault causing harm to another man in Sligo town.