Cancer service in driving seat

A NEW car has been added to the Cancer Connect fleet of vehicles.

The charity coordinates transport from West Cork to Cork hospitals for people requiring radiotherapy, chemotherapy and related treatments.

The car, a five-seater Skoda Superb, was made possible thanks to a €25,000 donation from the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart.

It is an active member of the registered charity sector, providing needy people opportunities to better their lives. Fr John Fitzgerald from MSc joined Cancer Connect chairman Neilie O’Leary, secretary David O’Brien, co-ordinator Helen O’Driscoll and volunteer driver Majella O’Neill recently to make the presentation.

Based in Skibbereen, the car joins the existing fleet of two, eight-seaters used for radiotherapy services, and three cars for other services. Fr Fitzgerald spoke of the difficulties many have travelling to Cork, and how lack of transport can prevent some receiving vital treatment.

Helen thanked him and his team for the ‘kind and substantial donation’, and noted how great it was for charities to work together to improve situations for the communities they both serve.

Majella, on behalf of all the volunteer drivers, highlighted how beneficial the car would be to the driving team.

The vehicle will now be available to all voluntary drivers.