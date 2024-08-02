Cancer Connect gets €50,000 funding boost

The Government has approved €50,000 in funding for the Cancer Connect Service.

The service is run entirely by volunteers and provides transport services for cancer patients who need to travel to CUH for radiology and chemo treatments.

The service had been seeking €100,000 from Government towards the service. Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan said that the funding wasn’t everything that the service asked for but that, ‘we will push for further funding into the future’.

‘My next ask is that funding for Cancer Connect will become an annual funding source and that it is put on a secure footing going into the future,’ he said.

‘Cancer Connect as we know is now a vital form of transport for cancer patients who need to travel to CUH for radiology and chemo treatments. They have been able to do this through the trojan work of hundreds of volunteer drivers, as well as very generous fundraising from the community in County Cork.

‘I am delighted that now their hard work is yielding rewards as the Government has acknowledged the importance of this service through this allocation.’