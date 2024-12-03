Campaigner of the Year title for Mark

A SCHULL-based marine advocate has been recognised as Ireland’s Campaigner of the Year at the An Taisce Clean Coasts Ocean Hero awards.

Mark McCarthy was presented with the honour at a ceremony at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin this week, celebrating groups, individuals, communities, and businesses who have gone above and beyond to protect their local coastline and its surrounding environment.

Mark, who is the senior advanced powerboat, first aid and sailing instructor at Irish Marine Training based in Schull, was described as ‘one of the go-to people for Clean Coasts in West Cork’.

‘His passion for the environment is coupled with his kind and friendly manner. Carrying out amazing work in cleaning the coastline, he regularly encourages others to take an active interest in maintaining the local marine environment litter-free,’ said a Clean Coasts spokesperson.

In 2024, Mark added a #2MinuteBeachClean to the powerboating courses he runs. Mark’s father was a lighthouse keeper and Mark has always had a passion for watersports and the marine environment. ‘Both enjoying and protecting our ocean and coastal environment is very important to him. He includes his family in his beach cleaning efforts and takes to social media, speaking seriously about the importance of protecting our coastal environment mixed with some lighthearted humour and of course his West Cork charm,’ added the spokesperson.

Mark shared the award with Rathmullan Clean Coasts in Co Donegal.