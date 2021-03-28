Campaign to raise €225k for play area

A FUNDRAISING campaign is underway to raise €225,000 for the redevelopment of a new Clonakilty play facility to make it a space for toddlers to teens, of all abilities.

The campaign – overseen by Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce – needs to raise €100,000 from the community and there will be a tap and pay facility installed at the playground to donate €3 at any time. Several public and philanthropic funding bids are also underway for the development which will also include a skate park.

Orla O’Donovan, chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce, said: ‘Plans to develop play facilities in Clonakilty have been underway for some time now but these have been set back considerably by Covid-19. Despite the difficult year we have had, at the Chamber, we are confident that the local community will fully support this initiative.’

Research by the committee found a high level of dissatisfaction with the existing playground, as well as concerns about safety and anti-social behaviour. This was especially high amongst parents of children with disabilities and the vision is to create a fully inclusive space.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly, a member of the committee added: ‘We have always known that play facilities are important for children’s physical and mental health but the pandemic has highlighted this more than ever. We have all come to value outdoor spaces over the past year, but research also shows that outdoor play is important for child development even outside of this context.’

Upcoming fundraisers include an Easter Sunday virtual egg hunt with details on their new Facebook page. A crowdfunding element is part of the campaign, see ifundraise.ie for more.