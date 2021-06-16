Cameron Blair trial collapses; Bandon granny in court again; New chair of Carbery Group; Berehaven golfers crowned champs; Coombes & Wycherley earn Ireland call-ups; West Cork actor Megan Cusack on joining Call the Midwife

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Cameron trial collapses

• Bandon granny in court again

• Remembered: The young men from Beara who perished in the mines of Colorado

• Out and about in West Cork

• New chair of Carbery Group

In Sport:

• Coombes & Wycherley earn Ireland call-ups

• Newcestown win Carbery JBFC crown

• Shane Howard is aiming high and long

• Berehaven Golf Club is the talk of West Cork following their AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield triumph in Donegal

In Life & Community:

• Emma Connolly chats to West Cork actor Megan Cusack about joining the cast of Call the Midwife

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JUNE 17th