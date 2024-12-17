Call for pedestrian crossing near Pearsons Bridge

A PEDESTRIAN crossing should be provided on a dangerous stretch of road off Pearsons Bridge near Kealkil, a motion at Cork County Council stated.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Independent councillor Finbarr Harrington raised the issue at the recent meeting of Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District. The motion stated: ‘That this Council would explore all options to install a pedestrian crossing on the L-8789-0 road between the Riverway Estate and Cois Na Cuirt Estate, Pearsons Bridge, Kealkil.’

Cllr Harrington said that local people cross the road at the location but traffic regularly passes through at high speed. ‘If there’s anything we could do here to improve safety like a raised table or ramp, it would be greatly appreciated,’ he said. Cllr Danny Collins said that traffic in Pearsons Bridge was ‘an old chestnut’ and supported the motion.

Cork County Council executive engineer Kevin Lynch said the Bantry Area Office will request an inspection by the regional and local roads design office to determine if a pedestrian crossing is warranted and if so what type of crossing would be suitable. ‘If the need for a pedestrian crossing is identified then obviously a source of funding will be required,’ he said.