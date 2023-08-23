Cairns vows to stand up for farmers

THE leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns and the party’s agriculture spokesperson says she is determined to be a champion for farmers but ‘being a champion for farmers doesn’t mean agreeing with 100% of what large farming organisations say’.

The West Cork TD was answering criticism from the West Cork chairperson of the ICMSA, Eileen Calnan. Deputy Cairns had said organisations like the IFA were denying reality in the approach to climate change.

‘As someone who has lived and worked on a farm for almost her entire life, I am a champion for farmers and I want to ensure farming remains viable,’ Deputy Cairns said.

‘I am also determined that there should be a future for small farmers, as well as big farmers, in this country.

‘In my view, being a champion for farmers doesn’t mean agreeing with 100% of what large farming organisations say. It means respectful debate and engagement about the future of the sector. It also means speaking out if you see farmers being led to a cliff edge - especially when there is an alternative path.’

The West Cork TD also responded to the criticism from West Cork ICMSA chair Calnan.

Ms Calnan had referred to Deputy Cairns’ remarks that farmers’ representative organisations were ‘denying reality’ after the organisations had protested to a prominent environmentalist blogger Pádraic Fogarty. Mr Fogarty had also accused them of ‘lurching to the Far Right’.

Ms Calnan said: ‘I was surprised and disappointed that Deputy Cairns did not specifically disassociate herself from the original remarks made when farmer organisations were accused of ‘lurching to the Far Right’.’

But Deputy Cairns clarified she never said farm organisations were lurching to the far right ‘and I do not believe this’.

‘Ms Calnan has referred to comments made by an environmental activist. For the avoidance of doubt, I never said farm organisations were lurching to the far right and I do not believe this.

‘The importance of agriculture to this country and to this constituency, both culturally and economically, cannot be overstated. We literally rely on farmers for our survival – they produce the food that feeds us and protect our environment and biodiversity. But, they cannot do it alone. They need the government, and its agricultural policy, to be a help – not a hindrance.

‘Politicians, especially those in government parties, must be much more vocal in speaking out to get the best deal for farmers – which will sustain them, and the land they farm and the communities they live in, long into the future.’