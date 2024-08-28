Cairns says bus rule will be outdated soon

THE Department of Education can prevent ‘dozens of unnecessary car journeys’ by providing a school bus service between Bantry and Schull.

The remarks came from Social Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns, with schools returning for the new term next week.

Deputy Cairns said that more than 30 schoolchildren are without access to services from Bantry to Schull for the upcoming academic year. ‘Despite the best efforts of the parents, the Department of Education and Bus Éireann appear to be unwilling to engage and provide school transport for this cohort,’ said Deputy Cairns.

‘It is being argued that this is due to the rules around school transport being provided to take a child to their nearest school. This argument rings hollow when the government has already accepted the recommendation in the review of the school transport system that this rule be abandoned. So, in the next academic year this rule will no longer apply.’

Deputy Cairns said that unless a service is provided, there will be ‘dozens of extra unnecessary car journeys’ every day between Bantry and Schull. ‘This unnecessarily increases emissions and places a completely avoidable burden on parents. The Department needs to act now,’ she said.