Cairde fundraiser raises €5,700

A FUNDRAISING flag day held on Saturday July 27th for Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital raised a remarkable €5,790.

Cairde is a volunteer group which supports the hospital through fundraising, advocacy, and community engagement.

To date it has spent over €70,000 on a various projects and improvements at the hospital.

The funds raised during this event will be instrumental in supporting the hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality care and services to its elderly patients.

Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital expressed, ‘a special thank you to everyone who participated in the event, from the organizers to the donors, whose contributions have made a meaningful impact on the hospital’s mission,’ said a spokesperson.

‘We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we received from the community,’ said Kevin O’Regan Chairperson for Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital.

‘The weather was gorgeous on the day which helped greatly, the success of this Flag Day is a testament to the generosity and spirit of the people of Clonakilty. These funds will be used by management of the hospital to enhance the resources and care they provide to our patients.

The Cairde donation page is still open at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/CairdeClonakiltyCommunityHospital