Caheragh Threshing presents funds to Breakthrough Cancer Research

Caheragh Threshing Committee recently presented €45,000 to Breakthrough Cancer Research by fundraising in the latter half of 2021. The committee and loyal volunteers would like to thank everyone for their phenomenal support and goodwill. They extend thanks to all those who attended the threshing day, supported the Flag Days, bought tickets and helped in any way. Even though Covid-19 enforced very challenging times for everyone, undaunted fundraisers determined by the mantra ‘where there’s a will, there’s a way’ raised a total of €78,000 in thirteen months from September 2020 to October 2021. A sum of €33,000 was donated in December 2020.

Eoghan O’Sullivan, director of fundraising in Breakthrough Cancer Research attended and highlighted the valuable work and research being undertaken providing enhanced treatments of various cancers. The number of survivors is increasing all the time with researchers working on projects of prevention, diagnostics, treatments and survivorship. Even during the past two years, many survivors among others, helped awareness through actively partaking in various challenges and online events. Research takes time, talent and determination from the scientists but is also heavily depend on the generosity of all.

In Caheragh, people are very fortunate to have a tremendous caring community who voluntarily give much time, commitment and support to fundraising events. The committee would also like to acknowledge the support from surrounding parishes and beyond. There is a tremendous will to work together, with the goal of improving both the number of survivors and the quality of survival while we lovingly remember volunteers who are no longer with us. May they rest in peace.

Once again, milé buíochas, and the committee looks forward to seeing everyone again later in 2022.