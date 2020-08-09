Business in Bantry Port is on the increase

BY MARTHA BRENNAN

BANTRY Bay port has been kept busy, handling nearly 370 tonnes of goods so far this year, making it the only Irish port to have more vessels docking than this time last year.

New data shows that business in the port is growing, with vessels more than doubling since the first quarter of 2019.

The port traded over 184 tonnes of goods with other EU ports in this year’s Q1, 154 tonnes with international ports, and 30 tonnes with the UK. Eight trading vessels have been welcomed into the port so far, weighing 275 tonnes.

Bantry Bay is the only port to have an increase in goods handled this year, with the number of vessels docking around the rest of the country decreasing by 5%.

Meanwhile, only 696 passenger vehicles travelled through Cork’s ports so far in 2020, a figure down more than 1000 from this time last year. The figures were released just as Brittany Ferries announced it would increase capacity on its Cork to Rosscoff route next year, despite the current travel uncertainty.

An extra mid-week sailing will take place on a new ship to Ireland, the ‘Armorique’, opening more choice for those seeking a shorter break, with options to travel mid-week or at the weekend. Bookings are available online now.