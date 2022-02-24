News

Business hub of the year award goes to Ludgate

February 24th, 2022 1:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Award winner: Ludgate chief executive Grainne O’Keeffe. (Photo: Cathal Noonan)

SKIBBEREEN-based business hub, Ludgate was honoured at the recent national digital awards. 

Ludgate took home the business hub of the year award at the event, organised by Digital Business Ireland, the representative body for the digital and e-commerce sector, and Permanent tsb.

This year, the awards spanned 20 categories, and attracted more than 400 entries from businesses, people and organisations across Ireland. 

Secretary general of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins said: ‘Given that we received over 400 entries to this year’s series, including many from Cork, it is fair to say that our expert judging panel had a momentous task in selecting the winners and runners-up in each category. The talent, innovation and ambition showcased by Ludgate Hub was inspiring to all who were part of the judging process.’

***

